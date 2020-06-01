For Immediate Release: June 1, 2020

GCS Drive-Thru Graduation Events Begin Tuesday

17 schools will host recognitions this week

Greensboro, N.C. – Seventeen GCS schools will host drive-thru graduation recognition events this week, kicking off the annual graduation season.

The recognition events will follow an orderly procedure. Students and their families will drive onto campus following a set route. Students will be able to exit their cars, receive their diplomas and take a picture on the stage while Pomp and Circumstance is playing. They will then return to their cars and continue their routes.

Events are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, June 2

9 a.m.

Early College at Guilford

Guilford College campus

9 a.m.

Greensboro College Middle College

Greensboro College Middle College campus

9 a.m.

Middle College at Bennett

Bennett College campus

9 a.m.

Middle College at N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T campus

9 a.m.

Middle College GTCC-High Point

GTCC High Point campus

9 a.m.

Kearns Academy

Welborn Middle campus

2 p.m.

Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

GTCC Greensboro campus

2 p.m.

Academy at Smith

Smith High campus

2 p.m.

Middle College at UNCG

UNCG campus

2 p.m.

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T campus

2 p.m.

Middle College GTCC-Jamestown

GTCC Jamestown campus

2 p.m.

Christine Joyner Greene Education Center

Christine Joyner Greene Education center campus

Thursday, June 4, and Friday June 5

9 a.m.

Grimsley High

Grimsley High campus

9 a.m.

Northeast High

Northeast High campus

9 a.m.

Southwest High

Southwest High campus

Saturday, June 6

9 a.m.

Penn-Griffin School of the Arts

Penn-Griffin School of the Arts campus

9 a.m.

Weaver Academy

Weaver Academy campus

Remaining events will take place between June 8 and June 16. Click here for the full schedule<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=120920&PageID=1>.

