GCS Delaying Return of Middle School In-Person Learning

Students will now begin returning on Jan. 21

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced today that it is delaying the start of in-person learning for middle school students by two weeks. Elementary school students will return for in-person learning as planned on Tue., Jan. 5. Mon., Jan. 4 is a teacher workday.

The first group of sixth graders was originally scheduled to return on Thu., Jan. 7. Instead, those students will start on Thu., Jan. 21. Middle school students originally scheduled to return for in-person learning on Mon., Jan. 11 will now return on Mon., Jan 25. Middle schoolers will continue with online learning until then.

While middle schools are ready to open, the delay gives district administrators additional time to review COVID-19 data, science and health protocols pertinent to this age group of students. High schools are also scheduled to reopen for in-person learning on Thu., Jan. 21.

Principals will follow up with families and provide additional information for remote and in-person learning schedules. As with elementary school students, parents of middle and high school students may choose either in-person or remote learning for their children. Request forms were sent prior to winter break. Parents can contact their children’s schools for more information.

Students who require school bus transportation<app.perfectforms.com/PresentationServer/Form.aspx/Play/_2IGggMo?f=_2IGggMo> must request it. Bus stop information is posted on the district’s Here Comes the Bus<www.gcsnc.com/Page/63267> app and in the parent portal<www.gcsnc.com/Page/17246> of PowerSchool, North Carolina’s student information system. For those who have already requested transportation, bus stop information also is being mailed to students’ homes.

As a reminder, children who have tested positive for COVID-19, children who have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or children who are waiting for COVID-19 results should stay at home until cleared by their healthcare provider or public health. Parents should also inform their school principal or school nurse.

Revised Start Dates for In-Person Learning for Grades 6-8

Grade Level

Re-entry Date for In-Person Learning (From)

New Re-entry Date for In-Person Learning (To)

Students in grades 3, 4 5 (Five days per week)

January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021

Students in grade 6 (50% on Mondays and Tuesdays; 50% on Thursdays and Fridays)

January 7

January 21

Students in grades 7 & 8 (50% on Mondays and Tuesdays; 50% on Thursdays and Fridays)

January 11

January 25

Students in grades 9, 10, 11 and 12 (50% on Mondays and Tuesdays; 50% on Thursdays and Fridays)

January 21

January 21

