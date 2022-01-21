For Immediate Release: Jan. 21, 2022

GCS Continuing Partnership with City Transit Agencies

Suspension of high school bus routes to 8 schools still needed

Greensboro, N.C. – The nationwide bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases continues to be exacerbated in Guilford County as nearly one-third of Guilford County Schools (GCS) bus drivers are unavailable due to illness, hard to fill vacancies, and leaves of absence.

As a result, GCS will have to continue suspending yellow bus service for the following eight high schools along city bus lines: Andrews High, High Point Central High, Kearns Academy, Dudley High, Grimsley High, Page High, Smith High and The Academy at Smith.

To offset the strain on parents/guardians, GCS will be continuing its partnership with Greensboro and High Point public transit agencies allowing GCS students to ride public transportation for free with their student identification badges, also known as “One Cards.” This initiative is being funded through GCS state transportation funds, as well as other allowable district funds.

“The past several days have proven what many of us already knew: public transportation is safe and efficient.” said Board Chair Deena Hayes-Greene. “While we are patiently waiting for our bus drivers to recover and get back in the driver’s seat, we’re thankful we can work with our municipalities to provide this option.”

In addition to city bus routes, GCS will continue to offer shuttle services to a limited number of apartment complexes and neighborhoods where GCS data indicates there are large numbers of students who ride district school buses and may lack transportation to school as a result. The shuttles will be driven by school staff who hold all required qualifications to drive a school bus and who have volunteered to help. Nearly all GCS staff who hold valid Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDLs) have stepped forward to transport students. Click here for more information.<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=168199&dataid=158901&FileName=School%20Support%20Routes%203%201.11.22.pdf>

As a reminder, to access city bus routes, parents and students should look online.

Greensboro Transportation Agency<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/transportation/greensboro-transit-agency-public-transportation-division/for-our-riders/how-to-ride-gta>: find your route using <play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.maps&hl=en_US&gl=US> Google Maps for Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.maps&hl=en_US&gl=US> or <apps.apple.com/us/app/google-maps/id585027354> Google Maps for Apple.<apps.apple.com/us/app/google-maps/id585027354>

High Point Transit<www.highpointnc.gov/transit>: find your route using <www.highpointnc.gov/2262/Plan-A-Trip> the HPT Moovit tool<www.highpointnc.gov/2262/Plan-A-Trip>

Parents/guardians can find more information about this change, including how to access city routes, on the district’s website at <www.gcsnc.com/> www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com/>. Parents/guardians may also call the Transportation hotline at (888) 511-4GCS (4427), Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

