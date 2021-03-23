

For Immediate Release: March 23, 2021

GCS Continuing Meal Distribution During Spring Break

Meals will be available March 29-April 1 from 11 a.m. to noon

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools will continue feeding families during spring break. GCS will open its grab-and-go meal distribution sites Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1. Meals will not be served on Friday, April 2, which is a district holiday, but Thursday’s meal distribution will include a meal for Friday.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at the district’s grab-and-go sites<www.gcsnc.com/Page/72081>, which are located throughout the county. Children ages 0-18 are eligible to receive the meal packs, which include one breakfast and one lunch.

“Making sure children don’t go hungry has been a priority for Guilford County Schools since the start of the pandemic,” says Nicole Portee, senior executive director of operations systems. “We know families are still struggling, and we welcome their participation at our grab-and-go sites, during spring break and throughout the year.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the waiver<www.fns.usda.gov/cn/covid-19-child-nutrition-response-77> that allows school districts to continue serving meals under summer nutrition guidelines<www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program>, which give districts more flexibility. The waiver will be in place until Sept. 30, 2021.

GCS has served more than four million meals at no cost to students between August 2020 and January 2021.

