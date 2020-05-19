

For Immediate Release: May 19, 2020

GCS Continues to Serve; Students Continue to Learn

Most students logging in regularly online

Greensboro, N.C. – Week after week during the COVID-19 pandemic, Guilford County Schools (GCS) continues to support students and families through remote learning and by providing meals, laptops, tablets and connectivity.

As of May 15, GCS has distributed more than 1.2 million meals to students via "grab and go" delivery at school sites and community locations.

Since schools closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, GCS has distributed nearly 18,000 laptops and tablets to students to support online learning. Remote learning will continue through the end of the school year, which is Friday, June 5 on the Traditional Academic Calendar.

So far, 70,065 GCS students – about 96% of the district’s total enrollment – have logged into Canvas since March 18, the beginning of online learning. District data indicates that the vast majority of students – more than 80% – are engaging online in learning activities on a regular basis.

The district also is serving more than 70 children of healthcare workers and those who are homeless at three childcare sites. Those sites will remain open through Friday, June 5.

“Our employees continue to put others first and I’m grateful for their dedication,” said Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent. “As we celebrate our local pandemic heroes, let’s make sure to thank our frontline public school employees.

GCS is encouraging parents and Guilford County residents to celebrate teachers, custodians, childcare providers, child nutrition and maintenance workers and other “behind-the-scenes” public school heroes by saying thanks or giving a “shout out” on social media and tagging it #WeSeeYouGCS between now and the end of the May.

About Guilford County Schools

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness.

