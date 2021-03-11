

For Immediate Release: March 11, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Considers Option to Increase In-Person Learning Time

Plan A for middle and high school students now a possibility for districts

Greensboro, N.C. – With social distancing requirements for secondary schools easing, Guilford County Schools (GCS) is considering whether to expand its in-person option for more middle and high school students from two to four or five days per week. GCS is already serving more than 47,866 students in-person.

State officials announced yesterday they had reached a bi-partisan agreement to return more students to school. For the first time, districts can open grades 6-12 for all students under Plan A<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open>, which requires minimal social distancing.

Previously, these schools were restricted to the state’s Plan B<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open>, which requires six feet of social distancing at all times and limits building occupancy to 50% or less. Once Governor Cooper signs the new legislation into law, school districts will have 21 days to make any required shifts to their reopening plans.

While GCS’ current reopening plan<www.gcsnc.com/domain/18867> already complies with the new state legislation<www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/Senate/PDF/S220v3.pdf> and updated public health guidelines<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open>, Contreras said district administrators were reviewing staffing constraints and other logistical challenges to determine whether adding more days of in-person instruction was feasible between now and the end of the school year.

“We want our children back in school and have been advocating for their return for some time,” said Contreras, noting that the district began offering in-person learning for its youngest students at the end of September.

More than 20,000 district students in grades PreK-12 were learning in-person prior to winter break. GCS began phasing in the remaining middle and high school students three weeks ago.

“Now that middle and high school students can go to school under ‘Plan A,” which requires minimal social distancing in classrooms and on school buses, we need determine if we can bring more students back for the remainder of the school year while keeping everyone healthy and safe,” said Contreras.

The logistics of reconfiguring student and teacher schedules, transportation routes and restocking schools with furniture and materials also must be factored in, according to Contreras.

“The most significant barrier we face is that staffing issues could necessitate changes to building, student and teacher schedules,” said Contreras. “The potential disruptions could undermine the very point of the bill, which is to provide children with more high-quality instruction.”

The pandemic has increased the district’s staffing challenges due to quarantines and alternative work assignments and other accommodations required by federal law for employees with disabilities and other health considerations.

While vaccinations should help cut down on staff illness, isolation periods and quarantines due to the coronavirus, many employees are still waiting for their second dose of vaccine. The vaccinations reach full strength 14 days after the second dose.

In addition, GCS removed bookshelves, desks and materials from classrooms and schools last summer to accommodate social distancing requirements.

The move made room for more students while limiting items in classrooms that require daily cleaning and disinfecting. Restoring everything to its rightful place will take time, even with additional help.

With less than three months of the school year left and an intensive month of mandated state testing looming in May, GCS could choose to keep middle and high school students in Plan B.

District leaders also are considering whether it can expand in-person options for students with disabilities who are currently attending school just two days per week. GCS officials would also like to increase in-person learning opportunities for students who are English language learners, another student group that has struggled to access remote learning during the pandemic.

“We’re pleased that the legislation mirrors what we’re already doing in Guilford County Schools as it affirms the wisdom of our re-entry plan, which has sought to return students gradually, starting with our youngest and most vulnerable students,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras. “Our re-entry plan and our success in bringing students back to school in a manner that keeps everyone healthy and safe has been serving as a state and national model throughout the pandemic.”

The district started the gradual return to in-person learning at the end of September, starting with PreK students, followed by all K-5 students. Students with disabilities served in self-contained and public separate schools have had the option of attending in-person four or five-days-per-week since November, depending on grade level or school setting.

Seniors who need to complete clinical practicums in order to graduate with a Certified Nurse Assistant credential have also had the option for in-person learning. As of this week, all middle and high school students who want to attend in-person can do so at least two days a week, with remote learning three days per week.

Throughout the planning process last spring and summer, Contreras insisted that the district’s reopening plan include a five-day-per-week, in-person learning option for PreK-5 students. “Learning to read through remote instruction is incredibly difficult, especially since most students at that age lack the foundational academic skills for reading,” she said. “While the timing of re-entry has changed as the data and science have changed, returning as many students as possible to in-person learning has been our plan from the start.”

GCS was also one of the first large school districts in North Carolina to reopen our self-contained, adaptive curriculum classrooms and public separate school classrooms.

“Our most vulnerable students have had the most challenges in terms of accessing learning remotely, so it was important to us to bring them back as soon as we felt it was healthy and safe to do so,” said Contreras. “Our strategic plan is centered on equity, learning and life outcomes, so we apply that lens to every decision we make.”

Parent/family choice regarding in-person or remote learning – another feature of the newly adopted legislation – has also been part of GCS’ phased-in reopening plan since August. As new grade levels return to in-person learning, the district has continued to offer parents remote learning options. Two new, virtual academies debuted prior to the start of school this fall.

“Parents and families in our community value having options, so we knew this would be an important component of our reopening plan,” said Contreras. “While we’re eager to have all students back with us in school, we recognize that some parents may choose to keep their children learning remotely for health reasons or because the flexibility simply works well for their children and family.”

Lastly, GCS was one of the first districts outside of the Research Triangle area to join the ABC Science Collaborative, which is referenced in the legislation as a required partner for research regarding in-person learning. One of the collaborative’s lead clinical practitioners and researchers – Kanecia Zimmerman, MD – is a graduate of High Point Central High School.

Zimmerman and her colleagues have presented multiple times to the school board, district leaders and various employee groups. GCS administrators participate in regular conference calls with the collaborative, which is associated with Duke University Medical School.

“We’re proud that one of our own is leading this national and global effort,” said Contreras. “In many ways, healthcare professionals and educators have been leading the nation through the pandemic and we’re proud to be a part of this effort.”

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154