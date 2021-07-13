

For Immediate Release: July 13, 2021

GCS Communications Team Wins One of Only Five Gold Medallion Awards

The communications team also led the nation in Golden Achievement awards

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools (GCS) communications team has earned top honors from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) for their work during the 2020-2021 school year.

In a first for GCS, the district was one of only five nationwide to receive a Gold Medallion Award, NSPRA’s top honor for superior public relations programs and campaigns. The district won for its Fix Our Schools, Fund Our Future<www.nspra.org/sites/default/files/award-submissions/gm-21-guilford-county-schools.pdf> bond information campaign, a joint effort between GCS and Guilford County.

GCS earned 32 awards overall, including seven Golden Achievement Awards and seven Awards of Excellence. In addition to the communications team, NSPRA also honored work led by instructional technology, academic services and the accountability, research and planning department.

“While our staff always works incredibly hard, these recognitions are especially meaningful given the enormity of communication challenges and issues we faced during the past school year,” said Nora Carr, chief of staff. “It’s been non-stop, 24-7 since the pandemic closed schools statewide in March of 2020, and hasn’t let up yet.”

In addition to earning its first Gold Medallion Award, GCS also led NSPRA in terms of Golden Achievement Awards, racking up seven. Golden Achievement Awards recognize exemplary work in all aspects of school public relations, communication, marketing and engagement. The winning entries are below:

* Celebration of Excellence

* We See You GCS – Employee Recognition Campaign

* Drive-Thru Graduation Recognitions

* Proactive Media Relations

* GPA Tech Tuesdays & Thursdays: Live Canvas Help for Title I Parents and Caregivers

* GPA Encourages Heart Love During American Heart Month

* COVID-19 Reopening Plan and Communications

The GCS Communications team also garnered multiple Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards in the Brand/Image Package, Excellence in Writing, Infographic and Video categories. The district’s Academic Services and Accountability, Research and Planning Departments also won national recognition for producing teacher videos for remote learning during the pandemic and the COVID-19 data dashboards.

A complete list of awards is available here<www.nspra.org/publications-digital-media-award-winners-2021>.

Members of the GCS communications team will accept the Gold Medallion Award at a ceremony during the NSPRA National Conference in New Orleans in July.

