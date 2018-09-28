[New PR Header DHayes]

GCS College Night Returns Tuesday, Oct. 2

Students can research more than 100 post-secondary programs

Greensboro, N.C. – Curious about Clemson? Excited about Elon? Ready to research Radford University? These are just a few of the universities that will be represented during GCS College Night<app.peachjar.com/flyers/549233/districts/12953>, which returns Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The event is free and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, which will also be offering seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship. Find out more by stopping by the Kiwanis Club table at the event.

Students can meet admission representatives from more than 100 educational institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, military branches and community and technical colleges. Representatives will be available to answer questions about college majors, the admissions process and on-campus activities. Financial aid sessions will be offered at 5:45 and 7 p.m.

“College Night is a great way for families to gather a range of important information in a short amount of time,” says Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “Students may discover that the perfect school for them is one they haven’t yet explored.”

College Night kicks off NC Countdown to College<nccountdowntocollege.org/> in October and prepares students for free college application week, which is Oct. 15-19. Parents may also want to attend Guilford Parent Academy’s College Planning Series<www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=2&DomainID=4#calendar1/20181001/event/42253>, which begins Oct. 1.

