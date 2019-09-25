[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 25, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS College Night Comes to Town Tuesday, Oct. 1

Students can explore more than 100 post-secondary institutions

Greensboro, N.C. – Everyday, Guilford County Schools work to prepare students to graduate as responsible citizens prepared to succeed in higher education, or in the career of their choice. To assist with this process, the district in conjunction the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, invites students and families to attend the annual College Night where they will be able to visit and explore post-secondary opportunities available at more than 100 four- and two colleges and universities, community and technical colleges and military branches.

College Night<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/ModuleInstance/118777/CollegeNight%20-%20Flyer%20-%202019.pdf> returns on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

The event and parking are free. The Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, a sponsor for more than 20 years, will also be offering graduating seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship. Visit their table for more information.

Admission representatives will be available to answer questions about college majors, the admissions process and on-campus activities. Financial aid sessions will be offered by the College Foundation of North Carolina at 5:45 and 7 p.m.

“This kind of event only happens once a year, so we encourage our students and families to come out and take advantage of this great opportunity, said Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “At College Night, students may realize that their perfect option for life after high school is literally staring them in face,” said Wilson.

College Night kicks off NC Countdown to College<nccountdowntocollege.org/> in October and prepares students for free college application week, which is Oct. 21-25.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323