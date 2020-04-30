

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Class of 2020 Joins in College Decision Day

More than 80 students submitted videos announcing their college plans

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS seniors are looking to the future. More than 80 students from 20 high schools submitted videos in honor of College Decision Day on May 1. May 1 traditionally is the date by which graduating seniors must choose which college they will attend in the fall.

This year, since students are not in schools, GCS put out the call for graduates to submit videos announcing their college plans. These videos can be seen on the district’s YouTube channel and will be shared on the district’s other social media platforms and on GCSTV.

“It’s important for our seniors to know that the community celebrates their incredible achievements,” says Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent of schools. “We are proud of the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, and the nation’s colleges and universities will soon learn what we already know: GCS seniors are exceptionally prepared for their futures!”

The videos show that GCS students have a wide range of college plans. The Class of 2020 will head to North Carolina State University, Morehouse College, Harvard University, the Fashion Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, North Carolina A&T State University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Chapel Hill, Guilford College, UNCG and UNC School of the Arts, just to name a few.

Seniors can still complete the FAFSA application<studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa> for help paying for college and continue to share their college plans on social media with the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar2020.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C8590317aaf3c4b8fdd0708d7bc90d850%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63718520…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323