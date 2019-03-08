For Immediate Release: March 8, 2019

GCS Choice Showcase Returns with New Programs, New Time

Event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13

Greensboro, N.C. – A new date and time, a new kindergarten experience and new opportunities for high school students mark the 2019 GCS Choice Showcase, happening Wednesday, March 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The event and parking are free.

Rising ninth-graders will be the first to apply for six new signature academies that emphasize career and technical education opportunities that are in high demand by local companies.

Members of the media can see one of these programs, the Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics at Western High on Monday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 11

Western High, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro

Hands-on logistics classes have been offered at Western High for several years, and the school is home to another unique GCS magnet program, the Advanced Placement Academy. The event will also give a preview of the new online application portal that parents will use to apply to these and more than 50 other magnet programs in GCS. Students and staff will be available for interviews.

The district’s JROTC programs will be included in this year’s showcase, as well as a new kindergarten experience for students and parents, designed to help incoming kindergarteners feel more comfortable getting on a bus and going through a cafeteria line.

GCS offers more than 50 magnet and choice programs from pre-kindergarten to high school. Click here to learn more about the great choices for students in GCS.

