GCS Chief Academic Officer Participating in Congressional Briefing

Whitney Oakley will be on a panel discussing how GCS is using data

and evidence to reduce learning loss

Greensboro, N.C. – On Wednesday, March 10, Whitney Oakley, Guilford County Schools (GCS) chief academic officer, will participate in a congressional briefing titled “How Local Government Are Using Evidence and Data to Fight COVID-19, Get the Economy Back on Track and Support Kids in School.”

The purpose of the congressional briefing is to learn how local governments have been successful at implementing high-impact, results driven initiatives. From there, this conversation will allow all parties to reimagine how federal and local governments can work together to reach our full potential.

“I am honored to be asked to share the incredible work of GCS during the pandemic.,” said Whitney Oakley, GCS chief academic officer. “Taking part in this panel is proof that we have done inspiring, innovative and impactful work over the past year and I can’t wait to share our successes on a national stage.”

Oakley will participate in the 1:20 p.m. roundtable and will be joined by leaders from Results for America, an associate director or Research Operations at the University of Notre Dame and a community wealth building official. The participants will be joined by Mikie Sherill, who serves in the U.S. House of Representatives and on the House Education and Labor committee will be present.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

