GCS’ “Celebration of Excellence” Awarding $20,000 to Top Educators

WHAT: With the help of funding from the Guilford Education Alliance, Guilford County Schools will be recognizing its top educators and top performing schools this Thursday. Awards for Teacher of the Year, Principal of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, and Rosalyn Tanner Orr Mentor of the Year will all be given out.

In addition, awards for our schools that received highest growth, and highest graduation rates will also be given.

Nominees are:

Principal of the Year

* Arlisa Armond, Southwest Middle

* Ron Luciano, Jones Elementary

* Erik Naglee, Page High

* Loretta Rowland-Kitley, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

* Christopher Scott, Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

Teacher of the Year

* Ricardo Bernal, Swann Middle

* Coshenda Clark, Johnson Street Global Studies

* Liliana Jordanov, Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University

* Lindsey Nail, Jesse Wharton Elementary

* Tammy White, Kiser Middle

Rosalyn Tanner Orr Mentor of the Year

* Laura Arberg, Smith High

* Ricardo Bernal, Swann Middle

* Suzanne Harmon, Bessemer Elementary

* Lauren Jackson, Herbin-Metz Education Center

* Lindsey Nail, Jesse Wharton Elementary

Rookie Teacher of the Year

* Amanda Holt, Weaver Academy

* Ashley Gammon, Oak View Elementary

* Kavaughn Brown, Mendenhall Middle

* Harris Lennon, McLeansville Elementary

Student groups from Southwest High, Eastern High, Jones Elementary, Mendenhall Middle, Ragsdale High and Gibsonville Elementary will also be participating in the celebration.

A special thank you to the Guilford Education Alliance, Strawbridge Studios, Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Lincoln Financial for making this event possible.

Thursday, September 19, 2019. Reception begins at 4:30 p.m., the program begins at 5:30 p.m.

Grimsley High School (801 North Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27408

CONTACT: Janson Silvers, (336) 669-3309

