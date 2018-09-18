[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 18, 2018

GCS Celebration of Excellence 2018 is Thursday, Sept. 20

WHAT: GCS will celebrate its award-winning employees and announce the new Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year for 2018-19. A rookie Teacher of the Year and Mentor of the Year are also announced during the event, which is sponsored by Guilford Education Alliance, Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Lincoln Financial Group and Lenovo.

WHEN: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 20

WHERE: Page High, 201 Alma Pinnix Dr., Greensboro, NC

Teacher of the Year Finalists:

* Kimberly Berg, Alamance Elementary

* Ashley Hewitt, Southern Middle

* Jakima Ledbetter, Oak Hill Elementary

* Brooke Sumner, High Point Central High

* Brooke Willis, Southeast High

Principal of the Year Finalists:

* Carla Flores-Ballesteros, Allen Jay Elementary

* Ashauna Harris, Welborn Middle

* Angella Hauser, Jesse Wharton Elementary

* Sophia Roberts, Archer Elementary

* Michelle Thigpen, Colfax Elementary (now at Southwest Elementary)

Rookie Teacher of the Year finalists:

* Kayla Barker, Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary

* Joseph Fairbanks, Kernodle Middle

* Jordan Lee, Western High

* Caitlin McMullen, Rankin Elementary

Rosalyn Tanner Orr Mentor of the Year:

* Kendra Bledsoe, Washington Montessori (now at Northwood Elementary)

* Amber Fitts, Hunter Elementary

* Ashley Hewitt, Southern Middle

* Clara Hidalgo, Grimsley High

