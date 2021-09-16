

For Immediate Release: Sept. 16, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

GCS Celebrating the Best of the Best

During Celebration of Excellence, GCS will name a number of winners

including the Principal and Teacher of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. – It’s time to celebrate! After everything educators have endured over the past two years, Celebration of Excellence returns to celebrate those educators making an impact on students in tremendous ways. Celebration of Excellence will happen at Grimsley High on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m.

The celebration will include a reception, spirit parade and program filled with music and awards. Music will be performed by teachers from the district. Board Vice-Chair Winston McGregor will open the program and Superintendent Sharon Contreras will deliver remarks. This event will be open to GCS employees and the media.

Winners will be named in six categories: Counselor of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year, Assistant Principal of the Year, Principal of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

The finalists for the awards are:

Counselor of the Year:

Melinda Hooper – Oak Ridge Elementary

Lashana Richards – Guilford eLearning University Prep

Galissia Graves – Middle College at UNCG

Mentor of the Year:

Karyle Miller – Northeast High

Kristina Biddle – Bluford-Peeler Elementary

Ideana Glenn – Falkener Elementary

Carmyn Glynn – Sumner Elementary

Rookie Teacher of the Year:

Minh McNicholas – Northwest Middle

Briana Davis – Southwest Elementary

Betsey Altman – Welborn Middle

Neha Muraly – Dudley High

Assistant Principal of the Year:

Charnelle Shephard – Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Chase Arrington – Western Middle

Candace Hudson – Page High

Whitney Sluder – Weaver Academy

Felicia Bowser – Mendenhall Middle

Principal of the Year:

Carla Flores-Ballesteros – Allen Jay Elementary

Trent Vernon – Jamestown Middle

KaTrinka Brown – Jackson Middle

Marcus Gause – Andrews High

Abe Hege – Fairview Elementary

Teacher of the Year:

Tom Anderson – Christine Joyner-Greene Education Center

Marcia Moyd-Williams – Gillespie Park Elementary

Shanice Foye – Northeast High

Leah Carper – Northern High

Tyrelle Lee – Southeast Middle

Melissa Mann – Western Middle

The winners of the respective categories will win a monetary prize. The Principal and Teacher of the Year will move on to a regional competition as well. The district will follow safety protocols including limiting seating and providing outdoor viewing of the program.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154