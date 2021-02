[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 2, 2021

GCS Celebrates National School Counseling Week with Virtual Sessions for Families

GPA and GCS Counseling Services offer sessions on registration, college and career guides

Guilford County, NC – As part of National School Counseling Week, Guilford County Schools (GCS) is highlighting the impact school counselors have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career by offering virtual sessions for families on a variety of important topics.

Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) and GCS’ Counseling Services department are partnering together to share information about the transition to middle and high school and to help families make the most of GCS’ new College and Career Readiness Guides.

Coming up first are High School Registration Informational Meetings. Families of rising ninth-graders are invited to learn more about the high school registration process and get any questions answered.

High School Registration Parent Informational Meeting

Thursday, Feb 4, 12-1:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m.

Register here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUNExEUFk4MUg4TExOSFdER1haRjZORUtDSy4u>. After registering, participants will receive an email with log-in instructions.

On Feb. 8, the district will hold virtual sessions about GCS’ College and Career Readiness Guides. The guides provide a personalized plan designed to help students in pursuing a diploma as they prepare for graduation and life after high school.

GCS is the first district in NC to offer these guides, which show students where they are and the action steps needed to accomplish their academic goals. Students can see their progress toward graduation, college choices and entrance requirements for college along with Career and Technical Education pathways.

Virtual Sessions: GCS College and Career Readiness Guides

Monday, Feb. 8, 12-1 p.m. & 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Register here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUNkVYT0dHQjZPTElDSjU2TFczRk9GNk02Mi4u>. After registering, participants will receive an email with log-in instructions.

Finally, on Feb. 11, families of rising sixth-graders are invited to learn more about the transition from elementary to middle school. Counseling Services will provide an overview of the registration process and offer helpful middle school tips.

Middle School Registration Parent Informational Meeting

Thursday, Feb 11, 12-1:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m.

Register here<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDEeonKkN295Lqmrj2EMlpURUNExEUFk4MUg4TExOSFdER1haRjZORUtDSy4u>. After registering, participants will receive an email with log-in instructions.

To learn more about these upcoming sessions and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

