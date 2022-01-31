[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Jan. 31, 2022

GCS Celebrates National School Counseling Week with Registration Sessions

GPA and GCS Counseling Services offer sessions on registering for middle and high school

Guilford County, NC – As part of National School Counseling Week, Guilford County Schools (GCS) is highlighting the impact school counselors have in helping students achieve school success by offering virtual information sessions.

On Wednesday, Feb. 9, GCS’ Counseling Services Department and Guilford Parent Academy invite rising ninth-graders and their families to learn more about the high school registration process and get any questions answered.

High School Registration Parent Informational Meeting

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6-7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, rising sixth-graders and their families are invited to learn more about the transition from elementary to middle school. Counseling Services will provide an overview of the registration process and offer helpful middle school tips.

Middle School Registration Parent Informational Meeting

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6-7:30 p.m.

To register for either session, visit bit.ly/3rf9b3t. After registering, participants will receive an email with log-in instructions. To learn more about these upcoming sessions and other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

