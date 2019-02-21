For Immediate Release: Feb. 21, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Celebrates Black History Month

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS schools are celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways. Here are a few upcoming examples.

Friday, Feb. 22

General Greene to Host Black History Month Program, 6 p.m. (General Greene Elementary, 1501 Benjamin Parkway Greensboro) – General Greene Elementary ACES Program is hosting its fourth annual Black History Program at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22. The event, called BHM 365, is primarily student-led and will feature a play created, produced and partly directed by students, as well as a student and teacher composed rap song. The program includes local heroes and historians.

Saturday, Feb. 23

“A Celebration of Black Excellence,” 6 p.m. (Shiloh Baptist Church, 1210 S. Eugene St., Greensboro) – Jordan Lee, director of the Western High Choral Program, is hosting an annual community event called “A Celebration of Black Excellence.” The purpose of this event is to educate the audience about key moments in black music and celebrate black culture – past, present and future. GCS students and other local groups of various backgrounds will perform. Tickets are $5 at the door, and all funds raised will support the Western Guilford Choral Department.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Northwest Middle Celebration, 9:30-11 a.m. (Northwest Middle, 5300 Northwest School Road, Greensboro) – Northwest Middle will host a Black History Month Celebration with the theme “Commemorating the Past While Shaping the Future.” Students and staff will celebrate the contributions and achievements of those living in and around our community as well as around the world.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Jones Elementary Student March, 1 p.m. (Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro) – Jones Elementary is celebrating Black History Month with activities every Thursday. Students have been dressing up as famous African Americans, beginning with athletes on Feb. 7, entertainers on Feb. 14, and inventors on Feb. 21. The school will conclude its celebration with a march on campus on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m.

