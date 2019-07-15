For Immediate Release: July 15, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Brings Home 22 National School Public Relations Association Awards

Four of the 22 National Awards Were Golden Achievement Awards

Greensboro, N.C. – The National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) recognized the public relations efforts from Guilford County Schools with 22 national awards. The honors included four Golden Achievement Awards, which honor strategic PR initiatives that demonstrate research, action planning, communication and solid results.

“With more than 1,100 entries, these recognitions show Guilford County Schools is doing work comparable to similar and larger school districts across the country. I want to commend our small but mighty communications team for the great work they do every day on behalf of our 73,000 students, 10,000 employees and community of supporters,” said Nora Carr, chief of staff.

Carr noted that the 7-member team supports 126 schools as well as district leadership and departments while also operating GCSTV 24-7 and serving as the district’s switchboard and reception. GCS is the largest employer in Guilford County.

Award-winning entries are available for review during NSPRA’s annual seminar, taking place this week in Washington, D.C. The GCS communications team received the following awards:

Golden Achievement Awards

* A-May-Zing GCS 2018 – Employee Recognition Campaign

* Celebration of Excellence – Employee Recognition Event

* Graduation 2018 – PR Campaign

* Break with a Book – Summer Parent/Student Engagement Campaign

Award of Excellence

* IGNITE Magazine, Fall 2018

* School Choice Catalog

* Break with a Book Campaign – Communication Toolkit for Schools

* Great Choices for Students Marketing and Social Media Campaign 2019

Award of Merit

* IGNITE LEARNING: Traditional Calendar and Parent Guide 2018-2019

* GCS Fact Sheets

* Break with a Book Campaign

* Legislative Breakfast

* Legislative Breakfast Collateral Materials

* Break with a Book

Honorable Mention

* Igniting Sparks that Launch Students to New Heights – Annual Report 2018

* Congressional Testimony for Hearing on “Crumbling Schools and Underpaid Teachers” – Public School Infrastructure Needs – 2019

* Break with a Book Campaign Collateral Materials – 2018

* Break with a Book Campaign, Opinion of Piece, News and Record – 2018

* GCS Family Adopted for Christmas 2018 – Video/Digital News

* February 1 March 2019 – Video/Digital News

* Retirement 2018 – Video/Digital News

* Graduation 2018 – Video/Digital News

“Guilford County Schools is a leader in school public relations,” said Wanda Mobley, director of communications. “These awards are excellent examples of the dedication and expertise of the team. We are grateful to work in partnership with our school communities, to create effective, award-winning work that we all can be proud of.”

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323