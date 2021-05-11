For Immediate Release: May 11, 2021

GCS Board Seeks Public Comment for Revised Traditional Academic Calendar

Other calendars out for public comment are the extended year school calendar,

the calendar for the middle/early colleges academies

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools Board of Education is seeking public comment on a revised version of its 2021-2022 traditional academic calendar.

With summer school legislation now signed into law and legislative relief regarding calendar flexibility unlikely, the district revised the traditional academic calendar. The revised calendar includes two additional instructional days, for a total of 175 student days.

In addition, the district is seeking feedback on 2021-2022 proposed calendars for the district’s early/middle colleges and academies and extended-year schools.

The calendars will now be posted for a 20-day public comment period. To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401. On June 1 the Board will hold a specially called meeting to approve the calendars.

In addition, staff presented the calendar for the district’s restart schools as an informational item. The school board approved calendar flexibility for these schools when it approved the district’s application to the State Board of Education or restart schools.

The calendars out for public comment are currently on the GCS website<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=11102&MID=9094>.

