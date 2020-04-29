For Immediate Release: April 29, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Board of Education Hosting Public Hearing

on Budget Recommendations

-MEDIA ALERT-

WHAT: On Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m. the Guilford County Schools Board of Education will meet in a virtual session to discuss the proposed budget for 2020-2021. During this meeting, there will be a virtual public hearing and continued discussion by board members about the Superintendent’s budget recommendations.

To participate in the public hearing, Guilford County Schools’ parents and other interested parties should submit their comments via an email in advance of the meeting with the subject line “Budget Hearing, 4/30/2020” to boardofed@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardofed@gcsnc.com> by 4 p.m., Thursday, April 30. Comments from the public will be shared in advance with the Board of Education, posted online and will become part of the public record of the meeting.

The agenda for the April 30 meeting is posted here<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FSB_Meetings%2FViewMeeting.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26MID%3D6929&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cb61d1620530c4fbe7…>. The meeting will be streamed live on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the district’s YouTube channel<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cb61d1620530c4fbe7dd808d7ebbf09a3%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

A presentation regarding the Superintendent’s Recommended Budget for 2020-2021 can be found here<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsimbli.eboardsolutions.com%2FMeetings%2FAttachment.aspx%3FS%3D11102%26AID%3D214329%26MID%3D6916&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cb61d16…>. To see the discussions from the Board’s April 22 meeting, click here, video<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DlZRydJYSS2Y&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cb61d1620530c4fbe7dd808d7ebbf09a3%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624f…>.

WHEN: April 30, 2020

CONTACT: Janson Silvers, (336) 669-3309

