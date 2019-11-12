For Immediate Release: November 12, 2019

GCS Board of Education Approves North Carolina Education Lottery Application

The 2019-2020 application releases $4.75 million for school bond referenda debt

Greensboro, N.C. – The school board voted to approve the application<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/September%2010%202019/CONSENT%202019-20%20Lottery%20Funds%20-%20application.pdf> for the release of $4.75 million from the North Carolina Education Lottery fund.

Each district that receives funds from the North Carolina Education Lottery fund can use those funds in a few specific ways. GCS uses the $4.75 million to continue paying back the 2008 school construction bond.

For the funds to be released, the application must be approved by the board of education and the county commissioners. The chairperson of both organizations must sign the application.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the application at their meeting on August 15.

Now that the application has been approved, it will be forwarded to the School Planning Section of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for processing.

