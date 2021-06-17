

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Board Meetings Will Reopen to the Public in July

Seating will be limited, COVID-19 protocols will be in place

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Board of Education meetings will reopen to the public at its next meeting, scheduled for July 13, with some limitations.

In keeping with the current public health guidelines for public schools, seating capacity at the meetings will be limited to 15 people to allow for three feet of social distancing between seats. Face coverings and health screenings will be required. A lottery system will be used to determine the 15 individuals who may attend the meeting in person. More details will be shared prior to the meeting.

The board also will open meetings for a 30-minute, in-person public comment period. Speakers may call 336-370-8100 by noon the day of the meeting. Speaker requests are date- and time-stamped. Speakers are selected based on when their requests are received.

Speakers will continue to have three minutes each and will enter the meeting room one at a time. After making comments, they will leave the room. Comments also may be submitted to the board via email. Comments are also posted with the board materials<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=11102> on the district’s website.

Members of the media will be admitted as space allows on a first-come, first-served basis. Meetings will continue to be broadcast on GCSTV and livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel<www.youtube.com/channel/UCENu7hY4RTjh_fIayi3zJnw>. For a schedule of upcoming meetings, click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2021-2022%20BOE%20Meeting%20Schedule%20-%20adopted%202021-05-11.pdf>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154