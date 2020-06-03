

For Immediate Release: June 3, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Begins Summer Meal Distribution on Monday

Meals will be available Monday through Thursday at 41 school sites, 64 mobile sites

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools will transition to its summer meal distribution program beginning Monday, June 8, through Thursday, July 30. Meals will be available at 41 schools and 64 neighborhood locations for children under the age of 18.

The following 41 school locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.

* Alderman Elementary

* Allen Jay Middle

* Archer Elementary

* Brightwood Elementary

* Colfax Elementary

* Dudley High

* Eastern High

* Fairview Elementary

* Ferndale Middle

* Florence Elementary

* Gillespie Elementary

* Hairston Middle

* Hunter Elementary

* Irving Park Elementary

* Jackson Middle

* Jamestown Elementary

* Johnston Street Global Studies

* Kernodle Middle

* McLeansville Elementary

* Montlieu Elementary

* Morehead Elementary

* Northeast High

* Northwest High

* Oak Hill Elementary

* Page High

* Pilot Elementary

* Ragsdale High

* Rankin Elementary

* Shadybrook Elementary

* Simkins Elementary

* Smith High

* Southeast High

* Southern High

* Southwest Middle

* Swann Middle

* Triangle Lake Elementary

* Union Hill Elementary

* Washington Elementary

* Welborn Middle

* Western Middle

* Wiley Elementary

In addition, the following 64 neighborhood locations will have meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. An additional meal will be offered on Thursday for use on Friday.

* Abby Court

* Abernathy Park Apartments

* Allerton Apartments

* Ambassador Court Apartments

* Amber Trace Apartments

* Applewood

* Autumn Forest Trailer Park

* Baylor Court

* Bellemeade Apartments

* Brentwood Crossing

* Cedar Creek Mobile

* Center for New North Carolinians – Glenhaven

* Center for New North Carolinians – Legacy Crossing

* Center for New North Carolinians – Oakwood Forrest

* Choice Extended Stay

* Claremont Homes

* Colonial Apartments

* Cottage Grove Apartments

* Cumberland Court Apartments

* Foxworth

* Gallant Estates

* Grandview Pointe

* Greater New Hope Baptist Church

* Greenbriar Housing

* Hampton Homes

* Hayleigh Village

* Hickory Trails

* Homestead Apartments

* Ingram Woods Apartment

* John Washington

* Johnquil Crowe Mobile Home Park

* Kendall Street Apartment

* Lake Spring Court

* Laurel Oaks

* Laurelwood Apartments

* Legacy Pointe Apartments

* Madison Woods Apartments

* Market Station Apartments

* New Gate Apartment #1

* Northland Apartments

* Oak Ridge Commons Shopping Center

* Park Street Terrace Apartments

* Pathway Center

* Pear Leaf

* Plantation Apartments

* Ray Warren

* River Burch

* Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park

* Rockwood Manor

* Silver Briar Court

* Smith Homes

* South Wind Villas Apartments

* Spring Valley Apartment

* Summerfield Mobile Park

* The Morehead Apartments

* The Oaks at Silver Ridge

* Turnbridge Apartment

* Village 1373

* Westview Valley Apartments

* Willow Run Apartments

* Winston Street

* Woodberry Run

* Woodland Village

* Woodlawn Apartments

GCS will continue to require social distancing at all meal sites.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323