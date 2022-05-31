For Immediate Release: May 31, 2022
GCS Begins Initial Phase of Bond 2022 Projects
Thirty-six schools included in funding request to county commissioners
Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is wasting no time moving forward with projects to be funded by the $1.7 billion bond<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=163779&PageID=1> approved by voters on May 17. At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the school board named 36 school projects and two administrative projects to be included in the first phase of design and project management.
The project ordinances also include $48 million for deferred maintenance, technology, safe schools, educational adequacy and athletics, which will pay for improvements at every GCS school.
The budgeted amounts include the cost of project management and design; additional funds will be requested as the projects progress.
The project ordinances will now be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners for funding. The ordinances must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners prior to the execution of contracts and the beginning of work on each project.
Project name
Cost of Project Management and Design
Sumner Elementary
$4,500,000
Swann Center 6-12
$5,000,000
Lindley K-8
$7,500,000
Northwood Elementary
$4,500,000
Shadybrook Elementary
$1,500,000
Northwest Middle School Replacement
$7,500,000
Joyner Elementary
$4,500,000
Vandalia Elementary
$4,500,000
Bessemer Elementary
$4,500,000
Millis Road Elementary
$4,000,000
Maintenance- Main/Transportation
$2,000,000
Jackson 6-12
$8,000,000
Kirkman Park Elementary
$4,500,000
Montlieu Elementary
$4,500,000
Grimsley High
$6,500,000
Smith High
$6,500,000
Irving Park Elementary
$4,500,000
Page High
$13,500,000
Washington K-8
$5,500,000
Lincoln Academy
$3,000,000
Weaver Academy
$3,500,000
Southern High
$8,500,000
Deferred maintenance, technology, safe schools, educational adequacy & athletics
$48,000,000
Doris Henderson Newcomers
$1,500,000
Sedgefield Elementary
$1,500,000
Allen Middle
$5,500,000
Western High
$6,500,000
Northwest Area Aviation High School
$12,000,000
Mendenhall Middle
$2,500,000
Northeast High
$5,000,000
Morehead Elementary
$3,500,000
General Greene Elementary
$1,500,000
Andrews High
$6,000,000
Transportation/Maintenance Hub West
$2,500,000
Johnson Street K-8
$1,500,000
Alderman Elementary
$1,000,000
Nathanael Greene Elementary
$1,000,000
Welborn/Kearns 6-12
$4,000,000
6-12 Preparatory Academy in High Point
$6,000,000
TOTAL
$228,000,000
For more information about the district’s master facilities plan, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/62685>.
About Guilford County Schools
Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.
