GCS Begins Initial Phase of Bond 2022 Projects

Thirty-six schools included in funding request to county commissioners

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools is wasting no time moving forward with projects to be funded by the $1.7 billion bond<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=163779&PageID=1> approved by voters on May 17. At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the school board named 36 school projects and two administrative projects to be included in the first phase of design and project management.

The project ordinances also include $48 million for deferred maintenance, technology, safe schools, educational adequacy and athletics, which will pay for improvements at every GCS school.

The budgeted amounts include the cost of project management and design; additional funds will be requested as the projects progress.

The project ordinances will now be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners for funding. The ordinances must be approved by the Board of County Commissioners prior to the execution of contracts and the beginning of work on each project.

Project name

Cost of Project Management and Design

Sumner Elementary

$4,500,000

Swann Center 6-12

$5,000,000

Lindley K-8

$7,500,000

Northwood Elementary

$4,500,000

Shadybrook Elementary

$1,500,000

Northwest Middle School Replacement

$7,500,000

Joyner Elementary

$4,500,000

Vandalia Elementary

$4,500,000

Bessemer Elementary

$4,500,000

Millis Road Elementary

$4,000,000

Maintenance- Main/Transportation

$2,000,000

Jackson 6-12

$8,000,000

Kirkman Park Elementary

$4,500,000

Montlieu Elementary

$4,500,000

Grimsley High

$6,500,000

Smith High

$6,500,000

Irving Park Elementary

$4,500,000

Page High

$13,500,000

Washington K-8

$5,500,000

Lincoln Academy

$3,000,000

Weaver Academy

$3,500,000

Southern High

$8,500,000

Deferred maintenance, technology, safe schools, educational adequacy & athletics

$48,000,000

Doris Henderson Newcomers

$1,500,000

Sedgefield Elementary

$1,500,000

Allen Middle

$5,500,000

Western High

$6,500,000

Northwest Area Aviation High School

$12,000,000

Mendenhall Middle

$2,500,000

Northeast High

$5,000,000

Morehead Elementary

$3,500,000

General Greene Elementary

$1,500,000

Andrews High

$6,000,000

Transportation/Maintenance Hub West

$2,500,000

Johnson Street K-8

$1,500,000

Alderman Elementary

$1,000,000

Nathanael Greene Elementary

$1,000,000

Welborn/Kearns 6-12

$4,000,000

6-12 Preparatory Academy in High Point

$6,000,000

TOTAL

$228,000,000

For more information about the district’s master facilities plan, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/62685>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



