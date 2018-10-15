For Immediate Release: Oct. 15, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Awarded $2.5 Million to Integrate Arts Education

Grant designed to improve overall student achievement through art

GREENSBORO – Guilford County Schools is taking its national leadership in arts education to the next level thanks to a $2.5 million federal grant.

The Assistance for Arts Education Development and Dissemination (AAEDD) grant will help fund GCS’ new Lyceum program. The program will provide tools and training to integrate a new arts curriculum in both art and non-art courses.

“For example, students can learn geometry by studying angles used in a famous piece of art,” explained Nathan Street, director of fine arts for Guilford County Schools.

The grant will also fund new experiences for students who may otherwise not be able to afford them. Some experiences, with the help of partners, include the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra providing in-school performing ensembles for every elementary school, live sound and art production field experience at the Steven Tanger Center of Performing Arts and a student apprenticeship program that will provide workshops and private music lessons with the Music Academy of N.C.

Superintendent of Guilford County Schools, Dr. Sharon Contreras, is excited about another opportunity to enhance the educational experience of our students. “We know that students involved in art are more likely to succeed in school,” she said. “With this program, we are providing yet another possibility to close the opportunity gap and giving more of our students the chance to ignite their passion and interest in the arts and school. One example is the private lessons we are offering students. Right now, only one other state is offering similar services.”

The belief is that if students have access to effective educators, arts-integrated instruction and increased parent and community support, then student achievement will improve. The program will begin in three schools (Peeler Open Elementary for the Performing Arts, Allen Jay Preparatory Academy and Southwest High) that best reflect the overall makeup of the district and then expand it to additional schools.

“This grant will help us buy new instruments, improve arts facilities, provide additional training for our teachers and open up opportunities for our students,” said Street. “We are very excited about the possibilities.”

This is all in addition to the nationally recognized efforts the district already has in place to help student achievement through the arts. This past year the GCS Board of Education was awarded the 2018 John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts District of Excellence in Arts Education Award<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=64806&PageID=1> and the district was named the 2018 NAMM Best Community for Music Education<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=61408&PageID=1>.

