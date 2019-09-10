For Immediate Release: Sept. 10, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Appoints New Executive Director of Career and Technical Education

Dr. Eboni Chillis joins district from Clayton County Public Schools

Greensboro, N.C. – Dr. Eboni Chillis was named the new executive director for Career and Technical Education (CTE). The appointment was approved by the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday.

Chillis comes to GCS from Clayton County Public Schools in Georgia, where she has served as director/coordinator of Career Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) since 2011. Under her leadership, the district achieved a 95 percent graduation rate among CTAE students, implemented CTAE pathways in 11 high schools and 15 middle schools and increased CTAE pathway completion by 40 percent.

Her previous experience includes roles as an adjunct instructor in middle secondary education at Georgia State University; six years as an audio/video and film technology instructor, department chair, leadership team member and professional learning liaison at the high school level; a senior production technician at the CBS affiliate in Atlanta and a freelance video producer and videographer.

Chillis has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Morris Brown College, a master’s degree in K-12 education from Cambridge College and a doctoral degree in instructional design for online learners from Capella University. She will begin her new role on Sept. 24.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323