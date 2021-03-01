For Immediate Release: March 1, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Appoints New Chief Performance Officer

Sonya Stephens joins district from Wake County Public School System

Greensboro, N.C. – Sonya Stephens will become the next Chief Performance Officer for Guilford County Schools. The announcement came during Saturday’s Guilford County Board of Education work session.

Stephens has served as the senior director of school accountability in Wake County Public School System since 2014. There, she provided leadership for district-wide data analysis, assessment and planning to improve student learning. In Wake County she also spent nearly six years as a data trainer, working closely with principals and district administrators on monitoring their efforts and making data a part of an ongoing cycle of instructional improvement.

From 2002 to 2008, Stephens was an executive director of the educational accountability department for Kenosha Unified School District in Kenosha, Wis., and also served as a testing and assessment coordinator for that team. She was an associate director of admissions for North Carolina A&T State University and a school counselor in Rockingham County.

Stephens holds a Ph.D. in leadership for learning and service from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee, and was a fellow in the Harvard University Strategic Data Project. She earned a master’s degree in counselor education from North Carolina A&T State University and a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

