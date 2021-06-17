

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2021

GCS Appoints New Administrators, 12 Principals

Locations for principals will be determined during the summer

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has appointed 12 new principals and several new administrators in advance of the 2021-22 school year. The board of education approved the actions at Thursday’s meeting.

Dominick Robinson will become the district’s chief student services officer. Robinson currently works for the Texas Education Agency as director of the School, Family and Community Engagement Initiatives division, a role he has held since 2018. In that position, he established the agency’s special education equity initiative and also worked extensively to help educators in the dispute resolution process.

Robinson also worked as a senior manager of early childhood enrollment and access for the Louisiana Department of Education. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Morehouse College, a law degree from Rutgers University, a master’s degree in business administration from Johns Hopkins University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the Broad Center for the Management of School Systems.

Two current principals, Angela Draper and Michael Hettenbach, will become school support officers, each of whom supervise a group of principals. Angela Draper is the current principal at Falkener Elementary, where she has been since 2017. In that time, she implemented an Opportunity Culture model with six multi-classroom leaders, and organized professional learning communities to strengthen teacher collaboration.

Michael Hettenbach is the current principal at Southwest High, where he has served as principal since 2017 and assistant principal from 2009 to 2017. He was nominated for principal of the year in 2019-20, and his school received the Hubert Humphrey award for most improved high school that same year.

Melissa Nixon will rejoin the district as the senior executive director of federal and special programs. Since 2019, Nixon has been working as a program administrator for school improvement and support, monitoring federal programs for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Prior to that role, she was the director of Title I for Guilford County Schools for more than six years.

The district also appointed 12 new principals on Thursday. Three of them were given their school assignments; district leaders will work this summer to ensure the remaining principals are assigned to the school environments that best fit their leadership styles.

The new principals are:

* Kendrick Alston, currently an assistant principal at Allen Middle. He has experience as a principal in Nash/Rocky Mount Schools, where he decreased teacher turnover from 40 percent to 15 percent in five years.

* Wenalyn Bell Glenn, who has been an assistant principal at Allen Jay Elementary since 2017. She leads the development, implementation and evaluation of a data-driven plan for increasing student achievement.

* Allison Bennett, who has been an assistant principal at Kernodle Middle since 2014. As an assistant principal she worked to increase positive staff communication and created a tutoring program for students needing remediation.

* Monique Curry, the current principal at Lexington Senior High. She was principal of the year for Lexington City Schools in 2018, and she led the implementation of an AP Capstone Diploma program and a STEM program for her school.

* Ashley Kelly Garcia, who has been assistant principal at Millis Road Elementary since 2018. During her tenure, school proficiency increased nearly 10 percentage points.

* Tiffani Ingram, who serves as the assistant principal at Gibsonville Elementary. She was also an assistant principal in Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and was nominated as assistant principal of the year.

* Melinda Mayhew, interim and assistant principal at Summerfield Elementary since 2011. She developed and launched the first Response to Intervention Team dedicated to improving and promoting achievement skills in reading, writing, math and social studies. Mayhew has also been a principal at Brightwood Elementary and Archer Elementary.

* Angela Monell, assistant principal at Southwest High and current GCS assistant principal of the year. She implemented a departmental alignment plan to build equitable practices and strategies into college prep, honors and advanced courses.

* Chaundra Norman Rogers, assistant principal at High Point Central High since 2017. As assistant principal she created a school-based new teacher support program and worked with local community agencies to assist students and families.

* Michelle Sciandra, assistant principal at Pearce Elementary since 2015, who will become principal at Pearce Elementary. During that time the school reduced the achievement gap between white and black students by 3 percent based on grade-level proficiency. She was a finalist for assistant principal of the year in 2020.

* Malaina Seegars, currently serving as interim principal at Erwin Montessori and former assistant principal at Alamance Elementary, who will become principal at Erwin Montessori. While at Alamance Elementary, the school’s academic performance composite increased by 3.8 percentage points.

* Christian Walter, assistant principal at Western Middle and finalist for assistant principal of the year, who will become principal at the Newcomers School campus to be located at Andrews High. Since joining Western Middle in 2017, he has analyzed student assessment data and created systems to increase student achievement for all subgroups.

