

For Immediate Release: May 19, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Announces Summer Learning Opportunities

Programs will help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss

Greensboro, N.C. – The school year is coming to a close, but the learning isn’t over. GCS will offer summer learning opportunities for students at all grade levels, beginning June 14.

“We know students have experienced tremendous learning loss in the past year; summer learning is the first step toward a child’s academic recovery,” says Dr. Whitney Oakley, chief academic officer. “Our intent is for the summer learning program to be a fun experience that will help children grow academically and socially and better prepare them for the upcoming school year.”

For elementary and middle school students, learning will focus primarily on reading and math and will align with a weekly theme, such as Astronaut Training Camp. Students in grades 4-8 will also receive science instruction. In certain courses, students will have the opportunity to retake End-of-Grade tests at the conclusion of the program. Third-graders will also take the Read to Achieve test at the end of the second session. Daily enrichment activities will include music, arts and physical education.

At the high school level, students who are failing a course or have an “incomplete” grade will be invited to Fifth Quarter, which will give them the chance to improve to a passing grade. Seniors who are fulfilling a graduation requirement must pass the course by June 25 to graduate with their senior class cohort. The district will also reopen learning hubs and employ tutors to support students working on credit recovery.

Most programs will operate in two three-week sessions, from June 14 to July 1 and then from July 12 to July 29. Students are encouraged to attend both sessions. Classes will take place Monday through Thursday; times will vary by grade level. Transportation and meals will be provided, and students who qualify for 504 or IEP services will receive those accommodations. Classes will be offered at most schools, except where summer maintenance and construction will be in progress.

Schools will identify and invite students who are recommended to participate in summer learning programs. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/74593> to learn more about these and other summer learning opportunities.

