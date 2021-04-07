

For Immediate Release: April 7, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Announces Remote Learning Days

to Meet Middle/High School Testing Requirements

Greensboro, N.C. – In order to meet local and state testing requirements, Guilford County Schools (GCS) has identified remote instruction days for middle and high school students who are learning in person. The remote days are needed to meet physical distancing requirements during testing.

The specific days and grade levels are provided in the chart below.

Date

Grades affected

Testing description

Revised schedule

April 21

Grades 6-12

NWEA testing for remote-only students

Remote instruction day for middle and high school students who are learning in person

April 27

Grades 9, 10 and 12

SAT Testing for 11th grade students

Remote instruction day for 9th, 10th and 12th grade students who are learning in person

May 19 and 26 and June 2

Grades 6-8

End-of-Grade testing for remote-only middle school students

Remote instruction day for middle school students who are learning in person

The state testing window for traditional schedule schools (Grimsley, Page, Northern, Northwest, and Western) begins May 20. The state testing window for block high schools begins May 27. The state testing window for middle and early colleges starts May 10.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.



Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154