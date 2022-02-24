[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Feb. 24, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

GCS Announces Principal, Executive Director Appointments

Changes will occur in April and July

Greensboro, N.C. – Several schools will have new principals in the coming weeks and months. Guilford County Schools announced the following personnel updates on Thursday:

Casey Lloyd will be the next principal of Southwest Elementary, starting July 1. Lloyd is the current principal at Alderman Elementary, where she has been school leader since 2019. Before that, she served as assistant principal at Hunter Elementary for two years and curriculum facilitator for one year. Lloyd holds a bachelor’s degree from Elon University in elementary and special education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from High Point University.

Christopher Sciandra, assistant principal at Bessemer Elementary, will become principal at Alderman Elementary, effective July 1. Sciandra has been at Bessemer since July 2021 and before that was an assistant principal at Southwest Elementary for four years. While he was at Southwest Elementary, the school’s state letter grade increased from a B to an A, and the school exceeded growth overall and in every subgroup. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from State University of New York College at Fredonia and a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Katrinka Brown, principal at Jackson Middle, will become principal of Northeast High, effective April 4. Brown is the current GCS principal of the year and Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year. Under Brown’s leadership Jackson Middle has made impressive strides regarding EVAAS data. When Brown took over at Jackson, the school had a -9.12 EVAAS Growth Index. Within two years at Jackson, Brown not only met EVAAS growth, but exceeded it with a 5.46 EVAAS Growth Index.

Fredrick Sellars, current principal at Pruette SCALE, will become principal at Jackson Middle, effective April 4. Sellars has been an assistant principal at Dudley High and has experience as a principal and assistant principal in the Alamance-Burlington School System. Sellars holds a master’s degree in school administration and a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education from North Carolina A&T State University.

Darrick Bracy, assistant principal at Southeast High, will become interim principal at Pruette SCALE, effective April 4. Bracy has been at Southeast High since 2017 and also spent four years as an assistant principal at Page High. While at Southeast High in 2019, he helped increase minority participation in Advanced Placement courses by 27 percent and implemented an instructional leadership team. He has a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and a master’s degree in school administration from North Carolina A&T State University and is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from High Point University.

Mark Seagraves, principal at Southeast High, will become senior executive director of operations, effective July 1. Seagraves has been principal at Southeast High since 2013, and under his leadership the school was named a State and National School of Character and exceeded growth for five consecutive years. Seagraves helped oversee a major construction project during his tenure. He holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise sports science from UNCG, a master’s degree in physical education from N.C. A&T and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG.

Christopher Scott, principal at Northeast Middle, will become principal at Southeast High, effective July 1. Scott has been principal at Northeast Middle since July 2020 and spent three years as principal at Monticello Brown-Summit Elementary, where he was named a finalist for principal of the year in 2019. Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Indiana University Southeast and a master’s degree in school administration from UNCG.

Chase Arrington, assistant principal at Western Middle, will become principal at Northeast Middle, effective July 1. Arrington is the current GCS Assistant Principal of the Year and has been at Western Middle since July 2018. In that role he supervises and evaluates teachers and facilitates professional learning in the area of math. He holds a bachelor’s degree in professional mathematics from N.C. A&T, a master’s degree in school administration from UNCG and a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership from American University. He is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNCG.

Jonathan Brooks will become the new principal at Bessemer Elementary, effective July 1. Brooks is the current principal at Eastway Elementary School in Durham, a role he has held since 2019. In that position, he created a school-wide professional learning plan and established a school recruitment and retention team. Brooks spent two years as an assistant principal at Jackson Middle. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in school administration from N.C. A&T and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Gardner Webb University. Wenalyn Bell-Glenn, principal at Bessemer Elementary, will take another leadership role in the district, effective July 1.

Shelley Nixon-Green, current principal at High Point Central High, will become a principal on special assignment effective July 1. Mike Hettenbach, secondary school support officer, will become principal at High Point Central High. Hettenbach is a former principal and assistant principal at Southwest High. He was nominated for principal of the year in 2019-20, and his school received the Hubert Humphrey award for most improved high school that same year.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves nearly 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154