For Immediate Release: Oct. 30, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Announces Partnership with Attendance Works

District to work alongside families and the community to reduce chronic school absences

GREENSBORO, NC – In a renewed effort to keep more students in class each day, Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced a new partnership with Attendance Works, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving school attendance.

“It’s not just about unexcused absences,” explains Hedy Chang, director of Attendance Works. “Missing just two days a month, excused or unexcused, can put students from elementary to high school at a greater risk of falling behind and dropping out of school.”

Nationally, 5 million to 7.5 million miss nearly a month of school in excused and unexcused absences every year. Starting as early as kindergarten or even preschool, chronic absence predicts lower 3rd grade reading scores. By middle school it’s a warning sign that students will fail key classes and drop out of high school.

Last year, 14.8 percent (more than 10,000) of GCS students were chronically absent. That’s a decrease from the previous year of 15.7 percent but still unacceptably high, according to GCS Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras.

“Last year, we announced an ambitious strategic plan that looks to improve our students’ academic success,” said Contreras. “We have several plans in motion to make that happen, but none of the work we do will make any difference if students don’t show up for class.”

Chronic absences disproportionately affect children from low-income families and communities of color, creating attendance gaps that exacerbate achievement gaps in local schools. This is not just a matter of truancy. Many children, especially in the early grades, miss too much school because of chronic health problems, unreliable transportation or housing moves-barriers that city agencies and community partners can help families address.

As part of the partnership between GCS and Attendance Works, there will be a time to collect data and better understand specifically why students in GCS are missing school.

“That research period will be vital for us to determine our best next steps to help students and families spend more time in school,” said Wanda Legrand, GCS’ chief student services officer.

GCS and Attendance Works also offer tips for families to keep their students from missing too many days of school. Those include:

– Set a regular bed time and morning routine

– Lay out clothes and pack backpacks the night before

– Don’t let your child stay home unless he or she is truly sick. Keep in mind complaints of stomach ache or headache may be a sign of anxiety and not a reason to stay home.

– If your child seems anxious about going to school, talk to teachers, school counselors or other parents for advice on how to make him or her feel more comfortable and excited about learning.

– Develop back-up plans for getting to school if something comes up. Call on a family member, a neighbor or another parent.

– Avoid medical appointments and extended trips when school is in session.

“If students see attendance as a priority for their parents, it will become a priority for them,” said Contreras.

