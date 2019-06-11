

For Immediate Release: June 11, 2019

GCS Announces New Principal, Executive Director of Technology

Leaders will begin July 1, 2019

Greensboro, N.C. – New leaders have been appointed to Sumner Elementary and to the Technology Services division, GCS announced Tuesday.

Kimberly Jones-Goods will become the principal of Sumner Elementary. Jones-Goods is currently an assistant principal at Northern High, where she oversaw the social studies and exceptional children’s departments. As an assistant principal, Jones-Goods provided mentoring and instructional leadership to school staff and evaluated teacher performance on a weekly basis.

She has worked as an adjunct assistant professor at North Carolina A&T State University and as a teacher and administrator at Carter G. Woodson School in Winston-Salem. She holds a doctoral degree in philosophy from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s degree in professional studies from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Ithaca College.

Candace Salmon-Hosey was named as the executive director of technology services. Salmon-Hosey comes to the district from Durham Public Schools, where she served as executive director of information technology services. Prior to that role, she was chief technology officer at Rowan Salisbury Schools. She led the implementation of that district’s 1:1 technology initiative in 2014 when she was executive director of technology.

Salmon-Hosey also has experience with career and technical education from her years at Alamance-Burlington School System, helping to develop that district’s Career and Technical Education Center. She holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG), a master’s degree in arts education from East Carolina University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UNCG.

Both Jones-Goods and Salmon-Hosey will join the district in July.

