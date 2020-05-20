

For Immediate Release: May 20, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Announces Dates of “Drive-Thru” Graduation Recognition Events

The district also announced dates of in-person graduation ceremonies later this summer

Greensboro, N.C. – Dates for “drive-thru” graduation recognition events and potential in-person graduation ceremonies have been set for Guilford County Schools.

Beginning on June 2 with the early/middle colleges and continuing through the middle of the month, GCS high schools will host drive-thru graduation recognition events as presented at the May 12, 2020 board meeting.

Traditional high schools will end the events on June 16. Because of the number of graduates, most traditional high schools will hold their events over two days.

The schedule:

Date

Time

School

Location

June 2

9 a.m.

Early College at Guilford

Guilford College Campus

June 2

9 a.m.

Greensboro College Middle College

Greensboro College Middle College Campus

June 2

9 a.m.

Middle College at Bennett

Bennett College Campus

June 2

9 a.m.

Middle College at N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Campus

June 2

9 a.m.

Middle College GTCC High Point

GTCC High Point Campus

June 2

9 a.m.

Kearns Academy

Welborn Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

Middle College at GTCC Greensboro

GTCC Greensboro Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

Academy at Smith

Smith High Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

Middle College at UNCG

UNCG Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

Middle College GTCC Jamestown

GTCC Jamestown Campus

June 2

2 p.m.

Christine Joyner Greene Education Center

Christine Joyner Greene Education Center Campus

June 4 & 5

9 a.m.

Grimsley High

Grimsley High Campus

June 4 & 5

9 a.m.

Northeast High

Northeast High Campus

June 4 & 5

9 a.m.

Southwest High

Southwest High Campus

June 6

9 a.m.

Penn-Griffin School of the Arts

Penn-Griffin School of the Arts Campus

June 6

9 a.m.

Weaver Academy

Weaver Academy Campus

June 8 & 9

9 a.m.

Andrews High

Andrews High Campus

June 8 & 9

9 a.m.

Page High

Page High Campus

June 8 & 9

9 a.m.

Southeast High

Southeast High Campus

June 10 & 11

9 a.m.

Northern High

Northern High Campus

June 10 & 11

9 a.m.

Smith High

Smith High Campus

June 10 & 11

9 a.m.

Ragsdale High

Ragsdale High Campus

June 12 & 13

9 a.m.

Dudley High

Dudley High Campus

June 12 & 13

9 a.m.

High Point Central High

High Point Central High Campus

June 12 & 13

9 a.m.

Northwest High

Northwest High Campus

June 15 & 16

9 a.m.

Eastern High

Eastern High Campus

June 15 & 16

9 a.m.

Southern High

Southern High Campus

June 15 & 16

9 a.m.

Western High

Western High Campus

Gateway Education Center and Haynes-Inman Education Center leaders will be going to individual graduates’ houses and will not be participating in the “drive-thru” recognitions.

Guilford County Schools is coordinating with law enforcement officials to help minimize disturbance to the surrounding communities. Students and families will receive additional guidance from their principals prior to their event dates.

If guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the State Board of Education and the Centers for Disease Control indicate that it is safe to hold in-person graduations, the district will hold ceremonies from July 22-28, 2020. More information will be shared with students and families as plans are finalized.

“This has been an eventful year,” said Dr. Tony Watlington, Chief of Schools. “I want to assure students and families we understand what a special time this should be for members of the Class of 2020. While this is not the graduation plan we expected at the start of the year, it’s one I hope will honor our graduates while still making sure we keep our staff and students safe from harm.”

