For Immediate Release: May 17, 2018

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

GCS Announces Break with a Book to Increase Literacy and Avoid Summer Slide

GCS to provide six books to K-5 students in Title I schools; Launch scheduled for May 22

Guilford County, NC – As summer vacation draws near, Guilford County Schools (GCS) wants to remind students that reading is a fun and relaxing way to spend some of that free time and a way to avoid the summer learning loss, also referred to as the “summer slide.” To encourage more student reading this summer, GCS will launch its Break with a Book campaign at 9 a.m. on May 22 at Kirkman Park Elementary School (1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC, 27262) when Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., joins students and families to begin distributing summer books.

Break with a Book will serve more than 20,000 elementary students and their families who attend Title I schools by providing six books to each K-5 child for their home libraries. Parents will receive tips to help build their children’s vocabulary and increase overall literacy. Students can lose a month’s worth of learning due to the summer slide. Break with a Book will keep students and families learning and actively engaged in their academic success through fun, community-hosted activities.

Literacy is a fundamental and critical component of GCS’ new strategic plan , which was unveiled in March. In addition to setting benchmarks for summer reading, the goal of Break with a Book is to ignite a love of reading and encourage the community to be involved in the growth of students.

“Literacy is the cornerstone of academic success, and by fostering a love of reading and practicing reading during the summer months, every student can have a strong foundation for future learning,” said Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, Ph.D., noting the correlation between third grade reading proficiency measures and later student learning and life outcomes. “Closing opportunity gaps, such as access to books in the home, is just one of many steps we’re taking to close longstanding achievement gaps in GCS.”

Multiple studies confirm that the number of books in the home predicts later reading achievement, and that children who grow up with books in the home are also more likely to graduate high school and college than those whose access to books is more limited.

According to the Handbook of Early Literacy Research, the ratio of books to children in middle class households is 13 to one, while the ratio of books to children in poor households is one for every 300 children, with the steep price of books – not parental knowledge, interest or desire – listed as the primary barrier. While access to public libraries helps considerably, the thrill of picking out and keeping a new book is hard to replicate.

Break with a Book is the latest in a series of initiatives focused on improving literacy for younger students.

In October, the district began implementing new comprehensive literacy resources in grades K-1 called Core Knowledge Language Arts. The district plans to expand the program to second grade next year. At that same time, the Guilford County Board of Education also gave third-grade teachers the option to implement the American Reading Company (ARC) materials, with plans of full implementation in 2018-19 in grades 4-8.

In addition to the new literacy resources, GCS partnered with Greensboro Bound Literary Festival to get authors in schools and received state funding to create K-2 classroom libraries, as well as poetry classroom libraries in third grade.

Now, through Guilford Parent Academy, the district’s parent engagement division, GCS will provide K-5 students and families in its Title I schools the resources and support they need to keep the momentum going.

“The ideas for Break with a Book came from our parents and families, who know best what their children want and need,” said Lindsay A. Whitley, director of Guilford Parent Academy. “We’re simply following their lead.”

Research shows that reading six books over the summer can help students master critical literacy skills, while preventing some summer learning loss, where students lose some of the academic gains they achieved the previous school year.

Title I elementary school students will choose from a selection of culturally diverse books suited for a range of reading levels. Coupled with organized summer check-ins, families can attend local events hosted in partnership with GCS throughout the summer.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

