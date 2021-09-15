

For Immediate Release: Sept. 15, 2021

GCS Adopts Face Covering Policy

Policy and monthly votes required by new state law

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education adopted a new policy requiring the use of face coverings or masks in district schools and facilities. The policy was adopted last evening during the board’s regularly scheduled meeting.

The policy affirms a decision made by the board prior to the opening of schools in August. Per public health officials, eight peer-reviewed studies<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fabcsciencecollaborative.org%2Fabc-science-collaborative-finds-schools-are-safe-even-during-covid-19-winter-surge-transmission-is-higher-for…> conducted in North Carolina and six other states indicate that masking helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school settings.

The board’s policy aligns with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the Guilford County Department of Public Health.

The board adopted the policy in response to a new state law (S.L. 2021-130) requiring school boards to adopt a formal policy regarding the use of face coverings or masks in public schools. Per the new law and policy, the board must vote monthly to keep the masking requirements in place.

“Along with vaccination, which is the primary prevention tool we have available to us, masking plays a vital role in keeping schools open for in-person learning by limiting the in-school transmission of COVID-19,” said Nancy Giurato, senior director of health services.

The policy is particularly important given Guilford County’s low vaccination rates for teenagers and young adults, and with vaccinations not yet available for children under age 12, according to public health officials.

“Our students and staff have responded well to the masking policy and the other health protocols we have in place,” said Superintendent Sharon Contreras, noting the dire impact the pandemic has had on student learning. “Our goal is to limit disruptions to in-person learning as much as possible while keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible.”

