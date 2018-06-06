For Immediate Release: June 6, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

GCS Adds Four New Sites to Summer Feeding Program

Breakfast and lunch will be served at 29 schools across the county

Greensboro, N.C. – The addition of four new summer feeding sites will ensure that more GCS students can receive meals when they’re out of school.

The district’s summer feeding program provides breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from June 19-August 9. The meals will be offered at 29 schools throughout the county, including the four new locations at Newcomers School and Hunter, Irving Park and Gibsonville Elementary schools.

Jim Faggione, director of school nutrition services, says there’s been more than a 300 percent increase in summer meals participation over the past six years. His staff seeks numerous ways to provide meals for students, including the implementation of mobile and weekend meal programs. They have also worked with community partners to offer breakfast to students.

“Our goal this year continues to look for ways to further our efforts. Through our collaborations with community and faith-based partners, expansion of the number of schools we open to the community, as well as the exponential growth we’ve realized in our mobile meals program, we hope to continue to reach more and more children,” Faggione said.

These schools are summer feeding sites:

* Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St. Greensboro

* Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro

* High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd, High Point

* Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road, Greensboro

* Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St., Greensboro

* Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point

* Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Dr., Greensboro

* Allen Jay Prep, 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point

* Allen Middle, 1108 Glendale Dr., Greensboro

* Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd., Greensboro

* Jones Elementary, 502 South St., Greensboro

* Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St., Greensboro

* Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro

* Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro

* Washington Elementary, 1110 Washington St., Greensboro

* Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell St., Greensboro

* Newcomers School, 411 Friendway Road, Greensboro

* Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Dr., Greensboro

* Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Dr., Greensboro

* Gibsonville Elementary, 401 E. Joyner St., Gibsonville

* Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St., High Point

* Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St., High Point

* Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point

* Parkview Elementary, 325 Gordon St., High Point

* Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N. Centennial St, High Point

* Andrews High, 1920 McGuinn Dr., High Point

* Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St., Greensboro

* Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville

* Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Dr., High Point

Parents and guardians can text “food” to 877-877 to find the nearest Summer Meals site for their children.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323