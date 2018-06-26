*****UPDATE: Gate City Blvd is NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 25, 2018) – All eastbound lanes of Gate City Boulevard between Sampson Street and Watson Street are closed at this time due to a traffic crash with injuries. Please use caution when travelling through the area. All traffic is ask to avoid the area at this time and please use an alternate route.

