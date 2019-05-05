CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

*****GATE CITY BLVD IS NOW OPEN*****

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (May 5, 2019 ) -On 5/3/2019 at approximately 3:00 a.m. Officers responded to the area of West Gate City Boulevard in reference to a traffic crash involving injuries.

Please be advised that West Gate City Boulevard, eastbound, is currently closed between Veasley Street and Paschal Street.

Please avoid the area at this time and use alternate routes.

No further information is available at this time.

%%

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.