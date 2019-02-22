Gate City Blues Festival returning to White Oak Amphitheatre

Blues is Alright Tour Announces 4th Annual Gate City Blues Festival in Greensboro

Greensboro, N.C. (Feb. 21, 2019) Presented by Blues is Alright Tour, the 4th annual Gate City Blues Festival returns on Saturday, May 4 to White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Kicking off at 7 p.m., attendees will enjoy the rhythmical music of Nelly Travis, Bishop Bullwinkle, Shirley Murdock, Theodis Ealey, Roy C, Pokey Bear, and Sir Charles Jones.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Nellie Travis is an internationally renowned blues singer who has headlined festivals and clubs around the world. Travis captivates audiences with her powerful vocals and irresistible stage charisma. A permanent headlining personality at Chicago’s most successful blues clubs, Travis has shared the stage with such legendary greats as Buddy Guy, B.B. King, Koko Taylor, Gladys Knight, and Ronnie Baker Brooks.

Bishop Bullwinkle is a blues singer who seemingly came out of nowhere and took the internet and social media by storm with his song “Hell 2 Da Naw Naw” which received national media attention. He has been featured in blues festivals across the country.

Shirley Murdock is best known for the hit ballad “As We Lay” and for her vocals on Zapp and Roger’s hit single “Computer Love.” Thirty plus years in the business has allowed her to hone her skills as a singer, writer, arranger, actor and speaker. Her performance is up front and personal, and her emotional delivery of songs stirs audiences with her soulful larger-than-life voice.

Blues singer, guitarist, and bandleader Theodis Ealey has earned his nickname as “the Bluesman Lover.” Ealey has worked with some of the biggest names in the blues, but he’s also won an avid following for his ribald R&B tunes about love. One of the songs that ‘the Bluesman Lover” is known for is “Stand Up in It.”

Roy C is an American southern soul singer, songwriter and record executive, best known for his 1965 hit, “Shotgun Wedding,” Another song, “Impeach the President,” which he recorded and produced with a high school group, the Honey Drippers, has had one of the most sampled drum tracks in hip hop music. Roy C has performed on stage with many great artists including The Heart Beats, Tyrone Davis, Clarence Carter, Lee Fields and others.

Southern bluesman Pokey Bear injects a larger-than-life swagger into his R&B-infused bayou soul. Similar in old-school sound and spirit to Willie Clayton, Pokey the Baton Rouge party-starter is also a James Brown-influenced soul man at heart. Pokey Bear’s 2016 hit single “My Side Piece,” is still a favorite among blues listeners across the country.

Sir Charles Jones is an artist whose part-throwback, part-modern style of R&B is based on traditional Southern soul and blues. The vocalist, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist is also known as “the Undisputed King of Southern Soul.” Sir Charles Jones’ blues fan favorites include “Country Boy” and “Friday.”

