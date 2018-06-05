Gate City Blues Festival coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Friday, July 20

For Immediate Release:

June 5, 2018

Blues Is Alright Tour Presents

Gate City Blues Festival coming to White Oak Amphitheatre

The Blues Is Alright Tour is very excited to announce the Gate City Blues Festival is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s White Oak Amphitheatre on Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The festival will feature performances by Lenny Williams, Latimore, Tucka, Clarence Carter, Theodis Ealey, Pokey Bear and Sir Charles Jones.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com , the Greensboro Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Lenny Williams, singer-songwriter and musician, best known for his work during the 1970s. Lenny was the lead vocalist for R&B/Soul group, “Tower of Power”. As a soloist, Lenny made several hit recordings, including his 1978 all time famous hit, “Cause I Love You”!

Latimore, Blues and R&B Singer, songwriter and pianist. In 2017, Latimore was inducted in to the Blues Hall of Fame! Latimore was born in Charleston, Tennessee and was influenced by country music, his Baptist church choir, and the blues. Latimore’s first professional experience came as a pianist. His first recording was around 1965. Latimore’s his first major hit came in 1973 with a jazzy reworking of the song, “Stormy Monday”, which reached #27 on the R&B chart. Most fans know Latimore for his 1974 hit that stayed #1 on the R&B singles chart for weeks – “Lets Straighten It Out”!

Tucka….influenced by R. Kelly and Barry White, Louisiana’s Tucka is an R&B Singer who can deliver “pillow talk” songs that recall the ’70s, ’80s, and also the 2010s. Tucka kicked off his career in 2007, singing lead with Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band. He introduced his solo career in 2008, along with his nickname “the King of Swing”. Tucka soon became a regional favorite, and opened Louisiana gigs by the likes of Mystikal and Lenny Williams. His 2009 albums included songs like, “Sex on My Mind” and “MySpace Love” – with numerous of hits that follows!

Clarence Carter is a blues and soul singer, musician, songwriter and record producer, born in January 1936. Clarence was born in Montgomery, Alabama and was blind at birth. Clarence attended Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega, Alabama and Alabama State College in Montgomery, graduating in August 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in music, (of course). That’s when Clarence professionalism as a musician/singer really began. Some of his most successful records – “Slip Away” (1968), “Back Door Santa”, “Too Week To Fight”, “Pacthes”, (1970), and “Strokin” (1985). Clarence has been in the business for a very long time and you definitely don’t want to miss this legendary blues artist in concert!

Blues singer, guitarist, and bandleader Theodis Ealey has earned his nickname as “the Bluesman Lover”. Theodis first made his name working with some of the best names in the blues, but he’s also won an avid following for his ribald R&B tunes about love and lovemaking. Theodis was born in Natchez, Mississippi and at the early age of four (1951), Theodis learned to play the guitar after his older brother Y.Z. gave him his first lessons. In 2004, Theodis released the album “Stand Up In It” and the title track, a playfully raunchy bit of bedroom advice – stayed several weeks on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart. So many of his fans recognizes him from the song “Stand Up In It”, and some even refer to him as, “Mr. Stand Up In It”!

Southern bluesman Pokey Bear injects a larger-than-life swagger into his R&B-infused bayou soul. Similar in old-school sound and spirit to Willie Clayton, Pokey the Baton Rouge party-starter is also a James Brown-influenced soul man at heart. In 2014 Pokey Bear released the a project “Josephine Son Pokey”. That album produced several hits including, “They Call Me Pokey”. In 2016 one of his hit single was, “My Side Piece”, which is still a huge success and is the song that so many of us identify him.

Sir Charles Jones is a Blues and Southern Soul singer. Sir Charles was born in Akron, Ohio. When he was young, his family moved to Birmingham, Alabama, where he was raised. In Birmingham is where he started his singing career. Sir Charles taught himself how to write his own music, as well as arranging and producing it. In his early career, he worked under the guidance and tutelage of Marvin Sease. Sir Charles Jones style ranges from jazz to fusion, and from gospel to blues. We all know him from his hit, “Is There Anybody Lonely”!

“IT’S A BLUES THANG, YOU BETTER UNDERSTAND IT”

