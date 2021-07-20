

Gary Clark Jr. Coming to

Tanger Center on October 27

Greensboro, N.C. – Multiple Grammy-winning and Billboard chart topper Gary Clark Jr. is coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on October 27.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Clark achieved global impact following his first Grammy Award in 2014 winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track “Please Come Home” from his Warner Records debut album Blak And Blu, and seemingly never left the road. Throughout 2019 Clark ascended to greater heights with the release of This Land – his third full-length studio album which bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut.

The album and single of the same name attracted acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and more. He has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and more. Clark’s domestic tours became instant sell outs and his international profile found him topping bills at legendary festivals around the world and venues including the Hollywood Bowl, along with multiple appearances in stadiums supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones.

Most recently, Clark won three more Grammy Awards including Best Rock Performance “This Land,” Best Rock Song “This Land,” and Best Contemporary Blues Album THIS LAND. Clark also performed his award-winning single “This Land,” backed by The Roots at this year’s Grammy Award ceremony and released their version of the track. To date, Clark has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards(r) and won four. Clark is currently working on his follow-up to THIS LAND.

