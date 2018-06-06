GAC’s ‘Learn to Swim’ Program Graduation Ceremony to be held Wednesday

[GAC_logo]

Greensboro Aquatic Center ‘Learn to Swim’ Program Graduation Ceremony

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: The Fieldhouse

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

A special graduation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. for the 1,388 Guilford County Schools second grade students who have completed the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s ‘Learn to Swim’ program in the 2017-18 school year.

In conjunction with Guilford County Schools, the number of participating schools in the GAC’s curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program expanded to 24 schools from Greensboro and High Point this year, the most in the program’s seven-year history. The 1,388 graduates — the largest single-year number of graduates in the program’ history – will bring the total number of students who have been impacted by this life-changing program since its inception (in 2011) to 5,005.

Students, parents, school administrators and GAC staff will be in attendance for the ceremony.

