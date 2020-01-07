[GAC logo]

GAC to host USA Water Polo Regional Tournament Jan. 10-12

(Irvine, CA) – While the USA Water Polo Men’s and Women’s Senior National Teams prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, the next generation of Team USA standouts just might be in Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend.

The 2020 ODP (Olympic Development Program) Regional Selection Tournament will be held January 10-12 at Greensboro Aquatic Center with more than 500 athletes. This is the second year for the competition in Greensboro on the heels of highly successful event in 2019. Sports & Properties, Inc. and the Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau are sponsoring the 2020 Tournament locally.

Athletes from the ODP Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and Southeast zones will compete in Greensboro while athletes from the ODP Hawaii, Mountain, Pacific Northwest and Southwest zones will compete in Salt Lake City. Three different age groups will take part including Youth (’02 and younger), Cadet (’04 and younger) and Development (’06 and younger). There are no champions crowned or medals awarded at either event, with instead a focus on development, additional play opportunities and identification for further advancement within the ODP pipeline.

Spectator admission is free. In addition, a free ‘splashball’ clinic introducing the sport of water polo to area children will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. To register click here<webpoint.usawaterpolo.com/wp15/Events2/ViewEvt.wp?EventID=28250>.

Click here<docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17lYT__W3l_nyUKFl18bOBOMMLJ0Rpdx8My89V9M51Ek/edit#gid=960579728> for a complete schedule of the competition in Greensboro.

Contacts:

Greg Mescall

Director of Communications, USA Water Polo

gmescall@usawaterpolo.org<mailto:gmescall@usawaterpolo.org>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.