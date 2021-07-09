image002.jpg@01D2E6BE.10326AC0“/>

GAC dedicates bench in honor of Marty Sheets

(GREENSBORO, NC) – A ceremony was held today at the Greensboro Aquatic Center to unveil a new bench and plaque located outside the venue’s entrance dedicated in honor of Greensboro native and Special Olympics athlete Marty Sheets.

The bench is in recognition of Marty’s dedication to the sport of swimming and his impact on the Greensboro community. An accomplished athlete and a true inspiration to all, Marty is a member of the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.

The dedication ceremony included remarks from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, David Sheets (Marty’s father) and Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown.

Marty Sheets

(1953-2015)

Marty Sheets is one of Greensboro’s most decorated Olympians and was a tremendous ambassador for his city, state, and country. In 1968, Sheets participated in the very first International Special Olympics and won a swimming gold medal. Through the years, Sheets competed in various sports and won more than 250 medals in local, state, national and international competitions, the last coming in 2007. Sheets won international medals in swimming, skiing, tennis, powerlifting, and golf. His lengthy list of accolades include: leading the United States delegation into the stadium during the World Games Opening Ceremonies; sitting with President Bill Clinton during the opening ceremonies of the World Games in 1995; featured on ABC Wide World of Sports in 1991; and being selected as one of five athletes to be included in a portrait with Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver in 2007. Sheets has long worked as an advocate to raise awareness of people with disabilities.

