Fwd: News Release: Two Arrested in Connection to Bank Robbery

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Two Arrested in Connection to Bank Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – At 9:42 a.m., Greensboro Police Officers were dispatched to Wells Fargo Bank, 1204 Bridford Parkway in reference to a bank robbery. An unknown subject entered the bank demanding money then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

During the course of their investigation police developed a suspect vehicle. After a brief search police located and stopped the suspect vehicle and took two people into custody. Charles Lee White III, B/M 30, from California and Jonathan Andrew Turner, W/M 34 years of Greensboro, were both taken into custody without incident. White was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Common Law Robbery in connection to the bank robbery at the State Employees Credit Union on S. Holden Road, Friday of last week. He is also wanted in California for Bank Robbery. Turner is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

