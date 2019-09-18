Fwd: News Release: Hahns Lane Fire Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: Police have charged Aleen Smith, B/F 21, of Greensboro with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction, Discharge Within City Limits, and Arson. There were no injuries in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

FIRE INVESTIGATION

GREENSBORO, NC (9-18-2019) – The Greensboro Police Department in conjunction with the Fire Department are investigating a fire in the area of Hahn’s Lane and Franklin Blvd. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route if traveling in this area.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336-574-4002

(c) 336-451-5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.