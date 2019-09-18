Fwd: News Release: Hahns Lane Fire Investigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
UPDATE: Police have charged Aleen Smith, B/F 21, of Greensboro with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Possession of Weapon of Mass Destruction, Discharge Within City Limits, and Arson. There were no injuries in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.
FIRE INVESTIGATION
GREENSBORO, NC (9-18-2019) – The Greensboro Police Department in conjunction with the Fire Department are investigating a fire in the area of Hahn’s Lane and Franklin Blvd. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route if traveling in this area.
