FW: Work Session Notice 3.2.21

Posted By: Greensboro 101 February 23, 2021 3:57 pm

Please see the attached notice for a Work Session next Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Thank you,

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
300 W Washington Street
P O Box 3136
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
Office: 336-373-2396
Fax: 336-574-4003
angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

pdf icon Work-Session-Notice-3.2.21.pdf
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE