FW: Updated Traffic Advisory Merritt Dr 06262019

***ALL LANES ARE BACK OPEN ***

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2019 ) -Please be advised that Merritt Drive is currently closed between Overland Heights and Annadale Drive due to a traffic crash involving injuries. Officers responded to this crash at approximately 1:22 a.m.

All traffic is advised to avoid this area if possible.

No further information is available at this time.

